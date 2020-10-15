Saints exploring playing home games at LSU

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - In sports, fan interaction can sometimes have an effect on how games play out, with the home team feeding off the energy of the crowd like the Saints do at the Superdome.
But in a global pandemic, that’s just not possible. For New Orleans, that might still be a possibility.
On Tuesday we learned the Black and Gold began discussions with LSU to hold future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Saints are no stranger to the venue, holding four games at LSU back in 2005 when the Superdome suffered damage from Hurricane Katrina. For the first three of eight home games this season, the Saints haven’t been able to have fans in attendance because of COVID-19 restrictions. The team was denied their request to New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell to have the Superdome at 25 percent capacity, who has only allowed 750 family members and close friends to attend games this season.
The Saints would be able to host more fans at Tiger Stadium, that seats up to 102,000, with approval from the NFL.
“These are extraordinary times and we’re here to help our great neighbors any way that we can so we continue to have very productive discussions with the Saints organization and if need be, we’re prepared to host the Saints in Tiger Stadium this season," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said.
