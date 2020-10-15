Saints exploring playing home games at LSU

The Saints are no stranger to the venue, holding four games at LSU back in 2005 when the Superdome suffered damage from Hurricane Katrina. For the first three of eight home games this season, the Saints haven’t been able to have fans in attendance because of COVID-19 restrictions. The team was denied their request to New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell to have the Superdome at 25 percent capacity, who has only allowed 750 family members and close friends to attend games this season.