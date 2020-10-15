Police investigating suspicious death at abandoned house in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators with the Moss Point Police Department are at an abandoned house investigating a possible suspicious death.
Crime scene tape and several officers surrounded the house Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. The house is located Hubert Street, just off Second Street.
According to Police Chief Brandon Ashley, a citizen smelled a foul order coming from the house. When that person went to find the source of the smell, the resident found a dead body.
Ashley said the body appears to have been there for several days. The apparent cause of death has not yet been released. The police chief said an autopsy will be performed to determine how the victim died and whether foul play was involved or not.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
