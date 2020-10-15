Pascagoula Police looking for suspect accused of stabbing victim in the head

Markell Desean Golmon is accused of stabbing a person in the head with a large knife after an altercation (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | October 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:56 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Pascagoula are looking for a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Markell Desean Golmon is accused of stabbing a person in the head with a large knife after an altercation between the two. The stabbing happened on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 1200 block of Larsen Avenue.

The victim was treated at Singing River Hospital and released.

Police say Golmon is now wanted for aggravated assault. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or about the crime is asked to contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

