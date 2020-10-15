Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WLOX) - COVID-19 wreaked havoc on SEC football on Wednesday, and has now made its way to one of the most iconic figures in college football.
Alabama head coach and six-time national champion Nick Saban found out Wednesday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19, along with athletic director Greg Byrne.
Saban said he immediately left campus and is self-isolating at home, but as of now doesn’t have any symptoms. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations for the Tide’s home game against No. 3 Georgia while Saban works from home.
Alabama plans on testing everyone within the program on Thursday and Saban says the team has been diligent about wearing masks and social distancing.
“I’m not sure exactly how this is going to play out in terms of when the game comes," Saban said. "Whether I can have communication with people or not, we’ll have to research and figure that one out. But we did have a plan for each coach on the staff as to what might happen. I’ll have normal meetings tomorrow. Everything will be on Zoom. We’ll continue to do this. Sark’s kind of filling in in my absence for anything that needs coordinated in the office.
I watched practice today. I had the manager had a phone. If I wanted a play repeated, I said ‘repeat that play, so-and-so messed up.’ So I didn’t leave the country or anything. I’m just down the street and we have this technology and it’s really unique.”
