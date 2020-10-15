LSU-Florida matchup postponed

“Really have no obvious answers about the origin of spread,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “Suspicion of the trip to College Station probably was at the root of it. A lot of this is anecdotal, but talking to our sports health staff, a couple athletes tested positive after that trip. Late last week, they had what they thought were allergy-type symptoms. One of them was congested, one had a headache, and they did not report those symptoms. They didn’t think it was anything but a seasonal type cold.”