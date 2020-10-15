Gov. Reeves on spike in COVID cases: ‘be wise and careful!’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi on Thursday, the state’s numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
Governor Tate Reeves offered a statement on social media, telling people to stay vigilant.
The cases are the highest single-day total since August.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday that all indicators are “starting to turn in an unwanted direction.” He said six hospitals have no beds available in their intensive care units.
On September 30, Gov. Reeves decided to allow the statewide mask mandate to expire.
“I still believe that masks work,” Reeves said at the time, citing falling numbers and a desire to keep the government from requiring people to make a decision he says is the right one.
