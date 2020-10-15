Coast restaurant doubles down on mask policy after spike in COVID-19 cases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As cases of coronavirus skyrocket in the state, South Mississippi business owners double down on mask mandates.
With more than 1,300 cases announced today, Burger Burger owner Martha Ebberman doubled down on a mask requirement that started with a social media post nearly two weeks ago.
“From the very beginning when we opened our dining room, I wanted everybody to wear masks when they came in here but it wasn’t mandatory," Ebberman said. “I am a firm believer that the masks work. We’ve kept our sign up and we’ve been very fortunate that people do come in and they do wear masks.”
In Ebberman’s opinion the reasons for the masks are clear.
“We have elderly people that come in here that I know, for a fact, would suffer if they get the virus. My employees, I need them here," said Ebberman. “I’m very, very fortunate that we’ve been very lucky. I think it’s because we have done everything the governor told us to do, but I do want people to wear a mask when they come in.
Ebberman also added “Somebody said ‘why do you wear a mask inside and when you get to the table you take it off?’ Well, it’s protecting somebody that, if you come through and you happen to sneeze or something, at least it’s some protection.”
A long-standing tradition, Burger Burger has many regulars that dine daily. Business partner Jamie Sablich said that wearing a mask is also part of protecting that tradition.
“This is very important to our little community, this little restaurant," said Sablich. “There’s a lot of locals, there’s a lot of military that eat here and we cannot disappoint our customers."
You can get lunch just about anywhere in Biloxi. However, if it’s the Burger Burger that you want, you’re going to have to mask up.
“If everybody does their part," said Sablich. 'We can get through this virus."
