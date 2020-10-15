C-USA Football Championship Date Changed

DALLAS, Tex. (Conference USA) - Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod has announced that the date of the 2020 Ryan C-USA Football Championship has been changed to Friday, December 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The shift of the Championship Game from its originally scheduled December 5th date will create two additional weeks to schedule games that were postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. Dates and matchups for those re-scheduled games will be announced at a later date. Conference USA is hosting its 16th annual football championship game in 2020. The title game will feature champions from the East and West divisions of the league and the team with the highest league winning percentage will serve as host site for the game.