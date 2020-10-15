Another nice day. Turning breezy and cooler tomorrow.

Yet another beautiful day is on the way with no rain and just a few passing clouds from time to time. Though, Thursday won’t be quite as cool or as crisp as yesterday. Morning temperatures will range from the 60s and 70s near the coast to the chillier 50s inland. This afternoon will be seasonably warm in the lower to mid 80s. A cold front arrives overnight into Friday morning. This will make for a breezy, cooler, & crisp Friday with afternoon highs in the 70s. Friday night into Saturday morning still appears to be rather chilly with lows ranging from the lower 50s by the coast to the 40s inland. In the tropics, there continue to be no tropical depression or named storms in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. But, the National Hurricane Center is watching a few areas for possible development. The good news is that, for now, there are zero tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends next month.