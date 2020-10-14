West Harrison football quarantining for next 14 days

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - West Harrison football has decided to quarantine for the next 14 days after a team member was in-close contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
The team’s quarantine started on October 9th and will end on October 23rd. But due to quarantining, West Harrison will forfeit the game against Ocean Springs. The team also plans to reschedule the game against Biloxi.
However, nobody is displaying symptoms or has tested positive.
This is being done out of an “abundance of caution.”
