Suspect wanted in Pascagoula shooting turns himself in

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect who has been on the run from Pascagoula Police since last month is now behind bars.
Swadrain Isiah Lewis turned himself in to police Tuesday morning. The 20-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that happened Sept. 27 in the 5400 block of Monaco Drive.
The 22-year-old man who was shot was taken by a friend to Singing River Hospital, said police. He was then airlifted to USA Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition.
Lewis was booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond pending an initial appearance in front of Judge Michael Fondren.
