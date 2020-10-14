Students in Hancock County School District return to in-person learning

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It was back to school day for most students in Hancock County Schools. A few more than 500 students remain in long-term distance learning. Those students who have underlying health conditions or live with someone who has an underlying health condition are permitted to remain as virtual learners.
In a statement released by the school district, students must qualify to remain in distance learning. The qualifiers are: “(1) a student with an extreme underlying health condition, (2) a student who has a full-time resident of his or her home experiencing an extreme underlying health condition that prevents them from safely attending school, and students with an IEP that have a homebound placement.”
District officials said while students and teachers are eager to get back to school, distance learning was a successful option.
“Our teachers and staff, they’ve been doing a wonderful job. I think our teachers want our students back in school, you know? They like that relationship that they have with their students. They get to know their students better in a traditional classroom and I think they’re really excited about getting their students back," said Hancock County School District Superintendent Alan Dedeaux.
Because of the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus, officials with the school district are happy with the success of the program and feel confident replicating it if schools are closed once again.
“We feel very confident in what we’ve been doing for the past nine weeks with our virtual learning. Our students, not only our students but our community and especially our teachers, this is some uncharted times that we’re in so we’ve got to be ready," Dedeaux said.
Dedeaux said students that will need to remain in virtual learning past Oct. 26 must apply for Medical Long Term Distance Learning. That application can be found here and is due by Oct. 20.
