Lucedale Fair lights up the midway but COVID precautions are in place

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Fair festivities and fun are underway this week in George County.
Smiles and laughs filled the George County Fair Ground Tuesday but those nice moments are only possible due to the COVID procedures that are in place.
“We have three personnel for the midway that walk around with their chemical foggers, all their wipe down sanitizers, and they go behind the patrons who want to ride,” said Amusement Attractions owner Lisa Purdy.
That is just the start of the sprawling new array of safety precautions. The carnival also requires all workers to wear masks. They have also adopted a cashless system this year to limit person to person contact and are limiting the number of people allowed on each ride, even spacing patrons out every other seat.
Even though the changes are extensive, attendees don’t believe the new protocols are hurting the experience.
“Most people don’t wear masks but all the employees are really good about it," said Austin Miller. “They stay six feet apart, they have signs everywhere."
While the experience hasn’t been affected, overall attendance could see a dip. The fair usually draws thousands over the five day event, with their busiest days on family nights, which are Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Usually on a Tuesday during a regular year, it would probably be about 3,000 to 4,000 on this midway but we will be happy with 500 people and there is plenty of room for everyone,” said Purdy.
Regardless, for some in George County, it is a can’t miss event that they look forward to year around.
“Because there is not much to do in our town and when the fair comes to town, we can all just hangout besides hanging out in parking lots like we usually do," said George County High student Davis Winthorpe. “We can come hangout and ride rides.”
The fair kicked off Tuesday and will be open through Saturday. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.