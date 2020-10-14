Gorgeous today. Cooler by Friday.

Today will be stunning with low humidity, sunshine, and highs near 80. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and we’ll drop into the low 60s by Thursday morning. The humidity will be higher on Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s. More sunshine is expected.
A strong cold front will move in by Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s, but we’ll only warm up into the upper 70s by Friday afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. It will be breezy, too. We’ll be chilly by Saturday morning with lows near 50. Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up into the 80s by Sunday with more sun.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf. A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles has a very low chance of becoming a depression, but it is not a threat to the U.S.
