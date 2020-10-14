Gorgeous today. Cooler by Friday.

A strong cold front will move in by Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s, but we’ll only warm up into the upper 70s by Friday afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. It will be breezy, too. We’ll be chilly by Saturday morning with lows near 50. Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up into the 80s by Sunday with more sun.