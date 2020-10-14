Cooler and crisp for Wednesday

Expect a crisp, beautiful, and sunny day. This time around it’s a bit cooler. Morning temperatures have dropped 10 to 15 degrees from yesterday and will be in the 50s. This afternoon will also be cooler than yesterday with highs only in the lower 80s instead of the upper 80s. again be a bit warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows in the 60s and 50s so not as chilly. Thursday looks nice too. And then a stronger cold front arrives Friday which will bring a true fall-feel just in time for the weekend: afternoon temps in the pleasantly cool 70s and mornings into the cool 60s and chilly 50s. There may even be a few 40s inland on Saturday morning. Hardly any rain is expected through this weekend.