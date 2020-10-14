3 boaters, 3 dogs rescued after shrimp boat sinks in Pascagoula Ship Channel

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Three boaters and three dogs are safe after the 40-foot shrimp boat they were on began taking on water Tuesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the boaters were rescued at 7:47 a.m. after their shrimp boat began taking on water in the Pascagoula Ship Channel.
The Coast Guard deployed the Jacob Poroo - a 26-foot cutter - and its 29-foot response boat from the Pascagoula station to rescue the distressed boaters.
When the Jacob Poroo arrived on the scene, they found two people in the water holding on to a life ring. A third person was separated from the other two and was holding on to a floating board.
Crew members from the Jacob Poroo were able to pull all three boaters and three dogs from the water to safety aboard the cutter.
The boaters were transported safely to Station Pascagoula, where first responders were waiting. Two boaters reportedly suffered from minor injuries and one reportedly suffered from mild hyperthermia.
None of them were wearing life jackets when the shrimp boat began taking on water, said the Coast Guard.
“We want to remind those planning to spend time on the waterways to stay safe and be prepared for the unexpected,” said Ensign Amy Harrison, a watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “We urge all mariners to wear a life jacket, as they significantly increase chances of survival while on the water. Also, have a float plan and the ability to communicate with a VHF Radio.”
It’s unclear what caused the shrimp boat to take on water. The Coast Guard also did not release any information about how long the boaters were in the water before help arrived.
