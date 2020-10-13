Sunny Tuesday starts off muggy but ends drier

It’s a muggy start to the day and there might be a few patches of lingering fog before 9 AM. Get ready for a mainly sunny day even though this afternoon will again be a bit warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northerly winds will gradually pull drier air into our region throughout today and into tonight thanks to a passing cold front. Tonight, expect a clear sky with lows as cool as the lower 50s inland and the upper 50s closer to the coast. Wednesday looks pleasantly dry. Thursday looks nice too. And then a stronger cold front arrives Friday which will bring a true fall-feel just in time for the weekend: afternoon temps in the pleasantly cool 70s and mornings into the cool 60s and chilly 50s. There may even be a few 40s inland on Saturday morning. Hardly any rain is expected through this weekend. There will only be a slim rain chance around early next week, based on the latest forecast information. Meanwhile, in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a west-moving tropical disturbance called Invest 93L located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles with a low chance to become a depression or storm by Friday. For now, 93L is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days and there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends next month.