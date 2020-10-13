South Mississippi Strong: Living historians bring the past to life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cannons will roar and the cavalry will charge at Beauvoir this weekend for the annual Fall Muster. The event reenacts a Civil War battle.
Living historians camp out on the grounds of Beauvoir and spend the week living as people would have more than 150 years ago.
Terry “Beatle” Bailey and Patricia Salassi are living historians. They’ve set up camp on the grounds of Beauvoir to depict what it would have been like in the 1860s near a battlefield during the turbulent Civil War.
“We have all our cooking gear in place. We have our tents set up to spend the night out here. We have all our supplies and we’re ready to stay,” Salassi said.
From cannons to small arms fire, the annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir sets the stage for a reenactment of a battle between Confederate and Union forces. The event is very real and gives 21st-century spectators a feel for the horror of war.
“Of course we don’t have the carnage and the bloodshed, but we try and get as close as we can to show people how it happened on a battlefield,” Bailey said.
Bailey is a South Mississippian who believes in bringing history to life. He spends the week of the Fall Muster camped out with authentic detail in an effort to remember and demonstrate how much life has changed for ordinary people living life back then relative to the modern conveniences of today.
“I think it’s important to show how far we’ve come, to have a greater appreciation for what we have now opposed to how our ancestors lived 150 years ago,” Bailey said.
Reading about history is one thing, but actually wearing period clothes and spending the week living like our ancestors is a vivid lesson. Salassi taught history for 40 years, and she always encouraged her students to know as much as possible about where they come from.
“I always told them that if they didn’t know about the past, they wouldn’t have a future. Our future is based on our past,” Salassi said.
Beauvoir’s Fall Muster spotlights the Civil War and these living historians bring the past to life.
The fall muster will take place at Beauvoir Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
