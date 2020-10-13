Humidity gradually drops today.

Thanks to a cold front, the humidity will gradually drop by the evening. It’s still going to be warm today with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning. Another day of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs near 80. We’ll be a little warmer and more humid on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
A strong cold front will move in by Friday, and it’s going to feel a lot like fall! Highs will be in the mid 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday morning. We’ll be cool and sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
In the tropics, the Gulf remains quiet. A tropical wave in the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression this week, but it does not look like a concern for South Mississippi.
