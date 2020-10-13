Harrison County poll workers get back to basics ahead of general election

“Curbside voting is established for people that are disabled," Payne said. “In this case, if you are sick with COVID and you weren’t able to vote absentee, if you’re concerned that you may have COVID, you’ve tested but you don’t have your results, then you can vote curbside. If you are doing curbside and somebody has brought you, once you receive a ballot, that car becomes a precinct. The poll managers would ask that all people that are able to get out of the car to get out of the car so that there’s no undue influence or that it wouldn’t appear that there’s any influence on that person that’s voting,” Payne told WLOX.