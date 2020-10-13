Hancock County working to bring all students back to campus

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County is the latest school district efforting to bring distance learning students back to campus.
The district said beginning Oct. 26, all students will be expected to be physically present in class or else be counted absent.
Some exceptions include if the student has an extreme underlying health condition, a student lives full-time with a person who has an extreme underlying health condition, or if a student has an IEP with homebound placement.
Parents with students who meet these conditions must apply for Medical Long Term Distance Learning. Applications can be found on the school district’s website and must be submitted by Oct. 20. Parents of students who are approved for Medical Long Term Distance Learning will be notified before Oct. 26.
“We know that students learn best when physically at school, interacting with a teacher and classmates,” said Superintendent Alan Dedeaux. “Many of our students that were distance learners and returned to traditional learning at mid-term of the first nine weeks were not performing well academically. Since their return, we are already seeing improvement.”
The school district acknowledges that there may come a time in the future when distance learning is required again, however, they realized that for now, it is critically important to have students back at school to make the most of the time they can in the classroom.
“We look forward to working with our parents as move through this next step to bring all of our students back to school,” Dedeaux said. “We also look forward to having our students back in school learning and ‘soaring to academic excellence.’”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.