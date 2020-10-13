Gulfport Police job shadowing program begins

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulfport Police Department’s hoping its new job shadowing program will help officers learn more about their profession and maybe keep some of them on the force.
The program started this week as Gulfport officers moved from different internal departments to spend time with others and find out what makes the police department run on a day-to-day basis. They also hope this will open new avenues for employees to stay with Gulfport instead of looking for jobs elsewhere.
“It gives us a better understanding, and I think if you have a better understanding of what these other jobs entail, then it makes a more well-rounded officer,” said Detective Jason DuCre, Gulfport Police public information officer.
This week his job shadow is K-9 Officer Hannah Hendry.
“I like to get a little insight on something before I dive into it headfirst because you never know. There may be parts of that job you don’t like and you don’t see it on a day-to-day basis and it’s not really your cup of tea,” Hendry said.
