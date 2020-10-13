Giving BAK Foundation feeds Hurricane Delta victims in Louisiana

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After Hurricane Delta dealt Louisiana residents yet another blow this year, a South Mississippi nonprofit is stepping in to help those affected by the storm.
With many residents left without power, housing and access to hot meals, the Giving BAK Foundation is helping by feeding hurricane victims in need. And they don’t plan on going anywhere until the need has been met.
The Giving BAK Foundation has a car line set up at Bethel Chuch in Jennings, La., where people can pull up and pick up a hot meal. The group arrived on Saturday and, by that night, had prepared 600 meals and served another 400.
“Today, we’re doing a lot of chicken and pasta. The day before it was pulled pork. We try to really mix up the menu so people are getting different items," said volunteer Jamie Bates via Zoom on Monday.
Bates is a volunteer with the foundation and is working on the ground in the impacted areas. He tells WLOX the impact of the devastation is evident on the residents.
“We’ve seen a lot of people who are very emotional. They’ve obviously gone through two hurricanes about six weeks apart and it’s taken a toll on some folks," he said. “You can see it... I mean, we have people in line crying and just very emotional about the situation. A lot of them have lost their homes, they have trees on their homes. We feel for them. And, we’re doing our best to just try to love on them and we feel like a hot meal is a good way to show that. I wish there was more that we could do than just a meal. It’s really hard to see.”
According to Bates, the volunteers have seen residents working alone to clean up the damage Delta left behind, including the elderly.
“We ran into a guy yesterday, 69-years-old. He was on the roof of his home putting up tarps by himself," said Bates. “He told us that he was going to have to go back to work next week to raise the money to repair his roof. That’s hard to see."
Giving BAK prepares and serves two free, hot meals a day to residents of the area. If you’d like to donate to the Giving BAK Foundation and support the organization’s work in Louisiana, you can do so through Gulf Coast Business Furniture and Supply or directly on the foundation’s website.
