Charges upgraded for suspects in Pascagoula River death case

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Charges have been upgraded for three suspects arrested in connection to a body found in the Pascagoula River.
27-year-old Zachary Cooper of Moss Point and 36-year-old Jason Lee Miller were arrested on Oct. 1, and 23-year-old Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa was arrested Sept. 29. All were originally charged with accessory after the fact.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the charges were upgraded Tuesday to capital murder charges.
33-year-old Joseph Paul McLeod was arrested on Sept. 24 on a charge of capital murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Dustin Suttles.
Suttles' body was found in the water near Roy Cumbest Bridge in Jackson County on Sept. 22.
The preliminary results of Suttles' autopsy were that he was the victim of a homicide, according to Ezell.
All four men have made their initial court appearances. They are all being held without bond at the Jackson County jail pending preliminary court hearings.
