Charges upgraded for suspects in Pascagoula River death case

Charges upgraded for suspects in Pascagoula River death case
Zachary Cooper, Jason Lee Miller and Taylor Allan Carpenter were all originally arrested on charges of accessory after the fact. Those have now been upgraded to capital murder. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff | October 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:34 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Charges have been upgraded for three suspects arrested in connection to a body found in the Pascagoula River.

27-year-old Zachary Cooper of Moss Point and 36-year-old Jason Lee Miller were arrested on Oct. 1, and 23-year-old Taylor Allan Carpenter of Escatawpa was arrested Sept. 29. All were originally charged with accessory after the fact.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the charges were upgraded Tuesday to capital murder charges.

Today, September 25, McLeod was charged with killing 29-year old Dustin Lee Suttles. Suttles’ body was found in the river Tuesday, September 22, near Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road.
Today, September 25, McLeod was charged with killing 29-year old Dustin Lee Suttles. Suttles’ body was found in the river Tuesday, September 22, near Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade/Vancleave Road. (Source: Jackson County Police Department)

33-year-old Joseph Paul McLeod was arrested on Sept. 24 on a charge of capital murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Dustin Suttles.

Suttles' body was found in the water near Roy Cumbest Bridge in Jackson County on Sept. 22.

The preliminary results of Suttles' autopsy were that he was the victim of a homicide, according to Ezell.

All four men have made their initial court appearances. They are all being held without bond at the Jackson County jail pending preliminary court hearings.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.