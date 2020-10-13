Biloxi wants new casino development, fair tidelands agreement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fair tidelands lease agreement could be the stepping stone for a huge casino-resort project in Biloxi to become a reality.
A $700 million resort and casino development could be in the works on the beach in Biloxi on 28 acres of land where the old Tivoli Hotel sat. It’s a prospect that Biloxi Capital LLC would like to invest in, but they would need a good tidelands lease agreement.
“People have talked for a long time about the need for an economic anchor in East Biloxi,” said Cree Cantrell, Biloxi Businessmen’s Club president.
Recently he and club members heard updates on that potential economic anchor from the would-be casino developers and from Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson on the always-dicey tidelands topic.
In short, they liked what they heard. So much, in fact, they penned a letter to Watson supporting the tidelands lease agreement proposed by Biloxi Capital LLC.
“When it determines the outcome of a proposed development of this size, $700 million in investment, 3,000 permanent jobs, that’s something we as members of the business community felt like we needed to force our opinion on,” Cantrell said. “We’re believers in the free market and competition, so what we’re asking for from the secretary of state is what we feel like is a fair deal.”
Part of that deal would possibly involve the sale of the Biloxi Yacht Club which is adjacent to the old Tivoli Hotel property.
