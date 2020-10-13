Accident reconstruction team helps investigate fatal Biloxi wreck

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A small memorial sits near a light pole at Highway 90 and Myrtle Street in remembrance of a grandmother and grandson who died in a wreck Saturday night.
Ollie Armstrong, 59, and her 7-year-old grandson Kevin North, Jr. were killed in the collision that sent Armstrong’s car rolling over. The two will be laid to rest Sunday at Macphelah Cemetery in Moss Point.
Meanwhile, Biloxi police continue their investigation into what led to the crash. An accident reconstruction team spent a little more than an hour Tuesday afternoon taking measurements and photos at the intersection, not far from the base of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge.
Officials said Armstrong was traveling westbound on Highway 90 Saturday night, and was turning at Myrtle Street when another vehicle hit her on the passenger side.
The driver of the other car was hospitalized after the wreck, but we have not received an update on that person’s condition.
