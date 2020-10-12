Warmer than normal for now. Two cold fronts this week.

For today, areas of patchy fog will be possible early through 9 AM. Then, expect partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s which is warmer than normal for this time of year. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow. And a stronger cold front arrives Friday. The first front will help to bring lower humidity by Wednesday. The second front later this week will cool our afternoons to the pleasant 70s and drop our mornings into the cool 60s and chilly 50s Friday into the weekend. Little to no rain is expected over the next seven days, despite these fronts. In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a west-moving tropical disturbance located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles with a low chance to become a depression or storm by Friday. For now, this disturbance is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast region and there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane season officially ends next month.