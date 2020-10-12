Warm and humid today. Cooler and drier by Wednesday.

We’re warming up into the upper 80s this afternoon, and the humidity may make it feel a bit warmer. We’ll see plenty of sun today.
A cold front moving in by Tuesday morning will lower the humidity, and we may see some cloud cover along it. We’ll start out in the upper 60s on Tuesday morning, but we’ll warm up into the low 80s by the afternoon. We expect more sunshine. Wednesday will be cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s.
The humidity will increase on Thursday ahead of another cold front. We’ll be sunny again with highs in the 80s. This stronger front will move in by Friday. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the mid 70s. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf. A wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression over the next few days, but it is not a concern for the U.S. right now.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.