USM Children’s Center using virtual fundraiser to expand opportunities for children with disabilities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Children with disabilities in South Mississippi receive critical assistance from the Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi.
In addition to the children served on the Hattiesburg campus, about 50 young children benefit from therapies provided free of charge at the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.
On Monday a few of those kids and their families got together with chefs from local restaurants at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center to record “Here We Grow,” a virtual fundraiser for the children’s center.
Sarah Myers is the executive director for the Children’s Center, and she believes the donations raised could make a lifelong impact.
“It’s essentially the difference between a child having a voice or not having a voice, and it’s the difference between a family getting to hear that voice,” Myers said. “It’s tremendous when you’re able to donate to a program like the Children’s Center because you can see it in action. You can see and hear these kiddos developing and learning, and it’s beautiful to be a part of.”
The Children’s Center on the Gulf Park Campus is undergoing renovations to accommodate more children.
You can watch “Here We Grow," the virtual fundraiser on Nov. 5 and learn more about the services provided on the Children’s Center’s Facebook page.
