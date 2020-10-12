''The show must go on’: Coast theatre companies set to return after pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During times of uncertainty, people look to the arts and entertainment for a departure from the stresses of the world. Coronavirus has put a damper on live entertainment.... until now.
Live theatre is on the comeback in South Mississippi. Rehearsals have begun and casts across the Gulf Coast are eagerly anticipating a return to the stage.
Indya Tanner is playing Moana in the Wings Performing Arts production of Moana Jr, which is scheduled to open in a little more than a month. But this time around, she says, it has new meaning.
“It’s definitely different with the mask and all of the new protocols and stuff but I love it all the same," said Tanner. “I would wear a hazmat suit just to do a show. So, I love it, I love it. I’d still do it."
Fellow cast member Erica Dickens says that being away from the stage wasn’t just not being able to do a show. “It’s kind of empty. There’s a huge part of my life that just kind of got taken away. So, I just kind of had to get used to getting back in the hang of things," she said.
These young actors and actresses no longer had an outlet to cope with a changing way of life, which is why director Cliff Thompson said it was important to get back to what they love.
“For so many of these kids, this is their way to express joy and kind of channel their happiness," said Thompson. “With so much scariness, it’s nice to be able to give them this opportunity to come back and sing and dance a little."
Downstage Productions Theatre will not only get back on stage in 26 days, they will do it in a brand new space. Even though they are following protocols, owner Trae Spears says this is uncharted territory.
“There’s not a set of rules that say this is going to work if you do it this way," said Spears. “So we’re hoping that when we do follow the precautions that were set forth that it will be enough to be able to not only keep our audience comfortable but also make our cast comfortable and make for a decent viewing experience."
On the other side of the theatre world, the Ocean Springs High School Theatre Department will be opening a show in a little more than two weeks. Director Chris Permenter says that everyone needs a little dose of the arts right now.
“For a lot of my students, it’s very important to them that they have this outlet and this creative way to express themselves, especially in a world things have gone so not great this year," said Permenter. “They just need it spiritually, mentally, emotionally. I think everybody just needs the arts more than ever right now."
The show must go on, or so the saying goes. Even despite a deadly pandemic, these thespians are finding safe ways to bring our lonely stages back to life.
“The kids have just been amazing and have been all on board for it. It really speaks to how important theatre is and how much it needs to come back into our lives," Permenter said.
If you would like to purchase tickets to the Wings Performing Arts production of Moana Jr. click here.
If you would like to purchase tickets to the Downstage Productions Theatre performance of Steel Magnolias click here.
If you would like to purchase tickets to the Ocean Springs High School Theatre Department’s production of The Terrible Infants click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.