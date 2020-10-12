Southern Miss remaining optimistic after wild week off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is fresh off of an expected bye on Saturday, after the scheduled game against Florida Atlantic was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for FAU. Already keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta and its potential impact on Hattiesburg over the weekend, the Golden Eagles were going through game-week preparations knowing it was possible their game would not be played. Of course, it was not, but for totally different - and unexpected - reasons. But for a team that’s already been through a coaching change on top of a season unlike any we’ve ever seen before, they were able to see the optimistic side of the situation.