Southern Miss remaining optimistic after wild week off

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss is fresh off of an expected bye on Saturday, after the scheduled game against Florida Atlantic was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for FAU. Already keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta and its potential impact on Hattiesburg over the weekend, the Golden Eagles were going through game-week preparations knowing it was possible their game would not be played. Of course, it was not, but for totally different - and unexpected - reasons. But for a team that’s already been through a coaching change on top of a season unlike any we’ve ever seen before, they were able to see the optimistic side of the situation.
“This is the year of adaptation," head coach Scotty Walden said. "Our kids have adapted to change more than arguably anybody in the country with everything that they’ve gone through. It’s just another deal thrown at them that they really handled well.”
“It is what it is, but I think there are definitely some positives to it," quarterback Jack Abraham said. "I think it gives a bye week feel to it, that way some guys that have been banged up can heal up, and guys can kind of get their legs back underneath them.”
