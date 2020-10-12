South Mississippi landmark to become new restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Magnolia Hotel, site of the old Mardi Gras Museum, will soon be reborn, this time as Field’s Flights Steak and Oyster Bar.
If you are a fan of Charred Steak and Oyster Bar in Ocean Springs or Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar in Bay St. Louis, then it may be time to loosen up your belt. The Nicaud family, who brought you these restaurants, is now re-purposing the Magnolia Hotel, and the ownership team said the new eatery will step up the food and beverage game in downtown Biloxi.
“We’re going to work together and create something that I don’t really see on the Coast. It was kind of my idea of, like I said earlier, the show when it hits the table. That’s kind of what I’m going after is the wow factor, is what like to call it," said restaurant owner Field Nicaud.
The show, Nicaud said, is what propelled his Bay St. Louis location to popularity. Nicaud said that same flare will be on display in Biloxi.
“The actual show is when the plate gets there, how I kind of do my steaks, where they come on with flames at Field’s in the Bay, there will actually be a show when the plate hits your dish and it won’t just be a regular menu," Nicaud said.
Business partner and brother Jourdan Nicaud wanted to be a larger part of the redevelopment that is taking place in downtown Biloxi.
“We wanted to just be a part of all of the downtown unifying that’s coming down to Biloxi from Howard Avenue south coming down. With all of the development down there that we’re doing with Josette’s, we wanted to be a part of that whole growth," Jourdan said.
The Nicauds said that this is the first phase of development on the parcel. They hope to continue building out once the new restaurant enjoys some success. Most importantly, the team is happy to continue its long-standing tradition of good food and good times.
“We really appreciate the city working with us and appreciate the fact of being able to be a part of that and hopefully watching us help the city grow and the city help us grow," Jourdan told WLOX.
Nicaud said that Field’s Flights Steak and Oyster Bar is slated for a grand opening late next month.
