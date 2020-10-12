Sheriff says Mississippi ‘minuteman group’ not needed

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A resident in one Mississippi county said he plans to organize a “minuteman group” in the area.
Jack Blaney told the Adams County Board of Supervisors that the group would train civilians to respond to safety concerns in their community but is “not exactly a militia.”
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said such a group is unnecessary and unwanted in the area.
Blaney said the group was in the talking phase and he decided to address the Board of Supervisors first before actually assembling.
The sheriff called Blaney an agitator and said Adams County would get plenty of help from other counties, the state and even the federal government if needed.