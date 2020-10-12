New Orleans marks 1 year anniversary of Hard Rock Hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Monday, October 12, marks one year since the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse.
Despite the length of time since the collapse, the partially demolished building is still standing.
It was an early Saturday morning when a slowly roaring rumble engulfed the Canal Street corridor as the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed injuring several and killing three workers inside.
It took crews nearly 10 months to remove two of the bodies of the victims that sat in the rubble while officials tried to figure out the safest way to recover the remains.
During the several months leading up to the beginning of the removal, the building owners and the city went back and forth with several different options to demolish the building from a piece by piece removal to an implosion.
For people who work in the area they say the collapse is and eye sore that has suffocated the heart of the city.
“Why aren’t they pushing to pull it down and put something else there when everyone that lives here knows this is one of the busiest corners, especially during Mardi Gras, during Halloween, things that bring in the revenue that our city thrives on. Why aren’t we taking care of our spaces,” says resident Camille Harley.
Crews say they hope to have the building demolition complete by January 2021.
