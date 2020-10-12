LSU off to worst start since 1994

“I really think we’re beating ourselves. I think when you look at the film, it’s not the other team beating us. It’s us beating ourselves," Orgeron said. "[We have to] Make sure that our players can do it. I don’t care if we have to do one defense and one coverage. Play it, play it right, do whatever we need to do. Put our athletes in good position to make plays. I’m going to make sure anyone that’s called, we run it right all week. Our guys understand that. If we don’t understand it, we’re not running it.”