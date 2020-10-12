LSU off to worst start since 1994

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - The LSU TIgers are 1-2 for the first time since 1994, and Saturday’s loss to Missouri was far from a defensive clinic. Head coach Ed Orgeron was high on the defense entering the 2020 season and the first three weeks of the year, fans have seen little reason to be optimistic. But Orgeron took accountability, and vowed to take a deeper look at the defense during game week preparations.
“I really think we’re beating ourselves. I think when you look at the film, it’s not the other team beating us. It’s us beating ourselves," Orgeron said. "[We have to] Make sure that our players can do it. I don’t care if we have to do one defense and one coverage. Play it, play it right, do whatever we need to do. Put our athletes in good position to make plays. I’m going to make sure anyone that’s called, we run it right all week. Our guys understand that. If we don’t understand it, we’re not running it.”
