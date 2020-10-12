Local volunteers back on the road to aid Delta victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local volunteers and organizations stepped up and helped Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana and Hurricane Sally victims in Alabama and Florida. Now, they’re pitching in once again to bring more aid to the Bayou State after Hurricane Delta.
For Ken Wetzel and others, this isn’t their first venture west and it won’t be the last one either.
“It’s very similar to any other disaster we’ve responded to, whether it’s flooding or tornadoes, and, of course hurricanes,” said Wetzel who started New Life Disaster Relief with his wife after Hurricane Katrina.
He said this is not only a disaster relief trip, but it’s also a reconnaissance trip to see just what that area needs.
“We have a couple of churches and entities and so forth that have been collecting supplies over in the Metairie area. Upon leaving Metairie, we will go to De Ridder, La. When we get on the ground over there, not only will we bring supplies and offer to help with chainsaws and debris removal, but we’re also scouting for several other organizations,” Wetzel said.
He added that these trips have become all too commonplace in 2020, but all he and others have to do is remember how the nation loaded up and helped South Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“Fifteen years is not a very long time, especially with the devastation we had after Katrina and the outpouring of compassion and volunteers,” Wetzel said.
New Life Disaster Relief was created by Ken and Dawn Wetzel after Katrina to facilitate donations, organize volunteer mission, and to help rebuild communities.
To see the latest on the organization’s efforts and how you can help, visit New Life Disaster Relief’s Facebook page.
