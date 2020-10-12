Gulfport football team returns to practice

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic has forced more than a handful of teams to remain off the field over the last six weeks. The Gulfport Admirals are one of the most recent examples, as they were forced to forfeit their game against West Harrison on October 2 as part of the two-week quarantine process, but returned to the practice field Monday just four days before their first game since September 25 when they traveled to face Brandon.
Being forced off the practice field is no easy task, especially in the middle of the season, and the team had to stay in shape on their own in between numerous Zoom meetings over the last few weeks. When Friday arrives, the Admirals will host one of the hottest teams in South Mississippi, as undefeated Harrison Central will look to earn its sixth straight win. But for head coach John Archie and his staff, they’re ready to jump right back into a normal, full-speed game week.
“We’re back wide open. We can’t afford to ease back into it," Archie said. "Most kids have been doing as much as they can at home trying to stay in shape on their own. We’re wide open, this is a big game for us this week. These next four games are critical for us, we can’t afford to ease back into it right now. We’re going to practice Admiral football. Hopefully Friday night will take care of itself. We’re going to do what we do, we’re going to practice and get ready to play.”
