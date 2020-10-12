Gulfport football team returns to practice

“We’re back wide open. We can’t afford to ease back into it," Archie said. "Most kids have been doing as much as they can at home trying to stay in shape on their own. We’re wide open, this is a big game for us this week. These next four games are critical for us, we can’t afford to ease back into it right now. We’re going to practice Admiral football. Hopefully Friday night will take care of itself. We’re going to do what we do, we’re going to practice and get ready to play.”