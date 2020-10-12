Gulf Coast football game postponed

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - Mississippi Gulf Coast’s game against Copiah-Lincoln this Thursday has been postponed. Co-Lin has suspended football operations for two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.
Gulf Coast will still celebrate Homecoming this week. More details will be released.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” MACCC Commissioner Steve Martin said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as we move forward.”
Gulf Coast, Copiah-Lincoln and the MACCC have rescheduled the game for Nov. 19. MGCCC Athletic Director Steven Campbell worked with Commissioner Martin to arrange a different opponent for this week’s game, but nothing could be scheduled on short notice.
Last week, the league’s presidents voted to add a week to the end of the regular season to allow games to be made up, as well as pushing the championship game to Dec. 5.
Bulldog Club members who have purchased tickets during the presale window should hold onto those tickets. Gulf Coast will issue further instructions once more details about the game are ironed out.
