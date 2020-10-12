Gautier conducts survey for location of railroad crossing overpass

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Every day, people living south of the railroad tracks in Gautier deal with the same headache, sitting idly by waiting on a train to pass. Gautier Police Capt. Lee Bond said the same goes for police officers responding to an emergency.
“It gets more serious when you get one of those response calls," Bond said. "When you have somebody that needs medical care, or if there’s been an accident or a burglary, it’s important to the citizens that want us there or are calling us. They’re wondering where we’re at too, and we literally get there and tell them we were actually waiting on a train to move so we could get to you.”
To help with response times, Mayor Phil Torjusen said Gautier is receiving $56,888 in federal funds awarded through the Gulf Regional Planning Commission to help cover the cost of the $71,110 feasibility study. The study will determine which of the three railroad crossings, Dolphin Drive, Ladnier Road or Graveline Road, would be the best location for an overpass.
“The centrally located one would be the one that would be the best for safety reasons, but it’s also the four-lane one and it would probably be a little more expensive and everything," Torjusen said. "Personally, I’d like when we do this, I’d like to do it right for the future so somebody else doesn’t have to come back and redo it again.”
Until an overpass is built, Gautier resident James Lee Crane Jr. said he is worried about the well being of his 84-year-old mother.
“She’s got Alzheimer’s. If I have to take her to the hospital or someplace like that and the train has both tracks blocked, I literally got to go 20 to 25 minutes around past the school to even get to the highway," Crane said. "It’s a problem they need to take care of.”
Gautier is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to set a start date for the feasibility study.
