Food distribution program comes to abrupt end on the Coast

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A federal program that was successfully feeding families on the Coast has come to an abrupt end.
The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program was supposed to continue through Oct. 31. Instead, the last boxes were distributed on the Coast in August.
The program was intended to support farmers during the pandemic by purchasing food from them and distributing it to families hurting in the COVID-19 economy.
About 50 organizations on the Coast distributed food from the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program to families in need from May through July. The program was so successful, the USDA expanded what they called round two for an extra month.
“We never had enough,” said Don Bearden, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Pass Christian. “We always ran out in the middle of the day. It sprung from 4-5-600 people a week, and when we were giving out the milk and the food, we were running between 1,500 and 2,000 people a week through here.”
Bearden said the program was perfect to meet the needs of the community.
“Effective was an understatement for what it was,” he said. “It was tremendous, and I feel silly because I didn’t realize the need was that great in this community.”
The company that distributed for the first two rounds, Merchants Foodservice of Hattiesburg, delivered more than $10 milllion of food to more than 200 organizations.
The third round, however, only allocated $3 million for 16 counties in Mississippi.
Robertson Produce of Monroe, La., became the distributor for the third round of the program. Randy Elder told WLOX in an email last week it had “exhausted its allotment of boxes to distribute through this third cycle ending 10/31.
“Within a matter of days, requests far exceeded the relatively small amount the USDA Authorized. We distributed on a first-come-first-served basis and are disappointed we could not fulfill all requests that we received.
“We would encourage you to contact your congressman to let them know the tremendous positive impact it has on your local communities. Robertson Produce feels blessed to have played a role in getting food to the needy families of Mississippi.”
That has left local nonprofits receiving many calls asking if there will be more.
“Fourteen today, that about 10-15 calls a day, every day,” Bearden said. “And some of these people are in dire need.
“To have to just cut it off, especially after we had been told that it was going to start back in mid-October, in my opinion, is heartless,” he said.
The USDA did not answer questions from WLOX about why the program that had been so successful had suddenly failed to meet the community’s needs.
“The one thing I do know happened,” Bearden said, "there are a lot of people that need this that are not going to get it.”
