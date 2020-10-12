Feed My Sheep receives a boost to feed influx of people during hard times

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Soup kitchens have noticed an increase of people in need, causing costs to rise as they prepare more meals than usual.
Feed my Sheep has continued serving during the pandemic and is now getting a boost that will go a long way.
For the fifth year, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors granted Feed My Sheep $10,000 using a state senate bill.
With such high demand, volunteers continue to prepare hundreds of meals daily, working to feed those in need.
“Which is really going to go a long way towards helping with the additional increase expenses we’re having this year because of the increase in meals that we’re serving as a result of the pandemic,” said Feed My Sheep Executive Director David Leon.
Adopting CDC guidelines, Leon put a stop to dine-in service to ensure safety. The organization then began the grab-and-go method, serving meals from the front door with plexiglass between staff and those receiving the meals. The extra money will help purchase more to-go plates, utensils, cups and more.
“The trays themselves are ten cents apiece," Leon said. "The little fork packets with the napkin and the individually wrapped those are a nickel apiece, and again we’re doing close to 800 a day of each of those. It adds up.”
Leon said they’ve served more 100,000 meals this year, averaging about 15,000 a month.
“We typically have a fundraiser this month ever year, and we’re unable to have it this year because of social distancing and not causing a crowd together," Leon said. "But people have really stepped up. I think they’ve noticed the good work we’re doing here and they’ve recognized the increasing demand.”
Leon estimated Feed My Sheep’s yearly budget to be over $240,000, so whenever any form of donation is received, it’s put to use. Donations are always needed, especially since the annual fundraiser has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’ve had four or five senior citizens who have brought me their stimulus check, their $1,200 check, and sign it over the Feed My Sheep because they knew we were doing good work here," Leon said. "Which I thought was amazing.”
