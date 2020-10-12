CASA supporters rally to show support after dispute with judge

From Jan. 1, 2011, to Aug. 31, 2020, CASA advocates have helped 2,079 children on 958 cases, according to Herrin. Just this year alone, volunteers have advocated for 149 children in 76 cases. CASA currently has 62 active volunteers in Harrison County who have spent over 1,800 volunteer hours and traveled over 13,000 miles just in 2020.