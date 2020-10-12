CASA supporters rally to show support after dispute with judge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of people are showing support for CASA of Harrison County after a rift between the organization’s executive director and a youth court judge.
The group showed up in downtown Biloxi on Monday morning, marching from the Second Judicial Courthouse, where the Board of Supervisors were holding their meeting, to the Youth Court.
Signs were held high that said “Thank you, Board of Supervisors” and “CASA Strong.”
After walking to the courthouse, the group addressed the board, thanking them for their support and saying they are hopeful that a resolution is in the works.
The show of solidarity comes after a dispute led Harrison County Youth Court Judge Michael Dickinson to file legal paperwork calling on the board to remove Jeannie Herrin as the executive director for the county’s branch of CASA.
When the board did not do that, Dickinson filed an order effectively barring Herrin from accessing youth court records, which are used and monitored by CASA to provide advocacy services for children in the youth court system.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit that is made up mostly of volunteers who review legal cases brought by Mississippi Child Protective Services.
From Jan. 1, 2011, to Aug. 31, 2020, CASA advocates have helped 2,079 children on 958 cases, according to Herrin. Just this year alone, volunteers have advocated for 149 children in 76 cases. CASA currently has 62 active volunteers in Harrison County who have spent over 1,800 volunteer hours and traveled over 13,000 miles just in 2020.
