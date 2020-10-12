Blood donations needed in aftermath of Hurricane Delta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood donations are needed in Mississippi and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
Blood provider Vitalant said blood drives canceled because of the storm led to the loss of hundreds of anticipated donations.
Vitalant leaders are now calling for donors to get out and help restock the blood supply in the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Delta.
“With most of South Louisiana being affected by Hurricane Delta, Vitalant’s ability to collect life-saving blood donations has been impacted,” said Amanda Landers, Regional Director with Vitalant. “Blood donations are vital to the success of patient recoveries in our communities and can only come from generous blood donors. Please donate blood as soon as it is safe for you to do to replenish the blood supply.”
Katie Nielsen, Donor Recruitment Manager at Vitalant Mississippi, said centers in Mississippi are standing by to help out where blood is needed most in Louisiana.
“As a network of regional and national blood banks, Vitalant in Mississippi is ready to help our neighbors in Louisiana,” said Katie Nielsen, Donor Recruitment Manager at Vitalant Mississippi. “Donors in Mississippi are the most generous and Vitalant Mississippi is happy to be able to help out in any way.”
To donate, you can visit Vitalant’s donation center in Hattiesburg at 805 S. 28th Avenue. To schedule an appointment, you can visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-258-4825.
