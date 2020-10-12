American Red Cross in need of blood donations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Pint after pint was donated in Ocean Springs on Monday at the American Red Cross blood drive as the pandemic continues to stress the nationwide supply.
Officials with the Red Cross said they need 13,000 blood donations, and 2,600 platelet donations are needed every day to meet the needs of patients across the country.
“It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Ronnika McFall.
Because 40% of all blood donations in the United States come from the American Red Cross, it’s important to make sure that the supply meets the demand. To do that, McFall said, requires blood drives in places that might no longer be allowed to host due to COVID-19.
“As community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities once open to local events and members of the public, Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled. Because about 80% of blood donations are made at drives hosted by community organizations, schools and businesses, the Red Cross urgently needs the help of both blood donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients,” she said.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15- Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available by clicking here.
