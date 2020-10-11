Sunny and warm today. Quiet this week.

It’s going to be beautiful today with plenty of sunshine! We’ll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
The sky will stay mostly clear this evening, but patchy fog is possible by Monday mornings. Lows will be near 70. Monday and Tuesday will stay pretty warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving through by Wednesday will drop morning lows into the 60s, and the humidity will be lower. We’ll still stay warm and sunny Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
A stronger cold front is expected by Friday. This will drop highs into the mid 70s, and we can’t rule out some isolated showers. Temperatures the following morning may drop into the 50s.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf. There is a wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance for tropical development. It’s too early to know if this may become a concern for the U.S.
