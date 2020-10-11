Ole Miss falls to Alabama in record-breaking shootout

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss put up an impressive fight against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but could not stop the Alabama offense from rolling all night long.
The Rebels offensive output was impressive, totaling 647 yards, the most against any Alabama team in Tide history. But it was the defense that was the Achilles heel, allowing 723 yards on the night.
Despite the back and forth shootout, Lane Kiffin wasn’t happy with the outcome.
“I told the players don’t be happy," Kiffin said. "Fans gave us a standing ovation as we walked off. I was very confused about that because we lost. Not that I don’t appreciate the fans, but make sure the players understand that we came here to win. We didn’t come here to play close and cover spreads.”
