Michael Thomas out for Monday after reported practice altercation

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints will play their second Monday night game of the season this week, but when they do, they’ll be without Michael Thomas again.
The team announced Sunday afternoon the star wide receiver will not be available against the Chargers, but not because of his lingering ankle injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Thomas was involved in “an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend,” and he will be disciplined by the team by sitting out Monday’s contest against Los Angeles.
