LSU suffers second consecutive loss

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - The LSU Tigers fell to 1-2 after a shootout loss to Missouri on Saturday. Myles Brennan threw for 430 yards and 4 touchdowns, did not turn the ball over once, and Terrace Marshall hauled in 11 catches for 235 yards and 3 of Brennan’s touchdown passes.
That, however, was all the Tigers had to feel good about. The running game stalled out, totaling just 49 yards, but the story was the defense. It surrendered 586 yards, allowed an 83 percent completion percentage, and gave up over 400 yards through the air.
Ed Orgeron was not pleased.
“It’s all on the defense. We’ve got to get it fixed, but we’ve got to stay together,” Orgeron said. “We can’t blame it on the players. I told the players I’ve got to coach better. It’s just not LSU defense. We’ve got to get better.”
“You only get stronger through adversity, and I think we’re going through some pretty adverse situations right now, and it’s only going to make us stronger,” Brennan said. “We’re going to fight. We’re going to keep fighting week to week. We’re going to get into the meeting room and the film room and fix the things we need to fix, and we’re going to stick together as a team.”
