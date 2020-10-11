Hurricane Delta impacts tourism during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Delta didn’t directly hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but tourism definitely felt the impacts.
Some businesses were disappointed at how the week ended.
Cruisin' the Coast is a big moneymaker for RV parks on the Coast. But at Majestic Oaks RV Resort, owner Marques Thomas describes this year’s Cruisin' as a big letdown.
Thomas said it started off great, but after Hurricane Delta moved into the Gulf, he said many campers left.
“30 percent of our guests left on Tuesday," said Thomas. “The others watched with major concerns, and they trickled out all except 30 brave campers and Cruisers and they stayed and enjoyed this beautiful weather.”
Thomas said they were really looking forward to Cruisin' week, especially after a rough year for tourism amid COVID-19.
“We hated to see it change, but it is 2020.” said Thomas.
At Brick and Spoon in Biloxi, fingers are crossed that 2021 will be better.
While the week did bring in some extra business, bartender Ariel Poor said they were hoping for more.
“Hopefully we’ll get a bigger turnout than we did this year, since coronavirus and the storm kind of hurt us a little bit, so hopefully next year will be better." said Poor.
And at the Quality Inn, Hurricane Delta ruined what is usually a sold out week for the Biloxi hotel.
“With the hurricane approaching New Orleans, we did lose a lot of our customers having to go home to take care of their home to board up and things like that," Angel Hoops, sales manager for Quality Inn. “So we had 91 cancellations over the weekend, and we have about 148 rooms.”
Fortunately, guests are already making reservations for next year, hoping Mother Nature won’t interrupt the party again.
“We’re registered at Cruise Central" said Ronnie Johnson. “And we’re on the list to stay here next year so we’ll be back.”
