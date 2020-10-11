Hattiesburg child reported missing reunited with family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 58-year-old Hattiesburg man is in Forrest County Jail facing multiple charges related to a carjacking that triggered a missing/endangered child alert.
Mike Conley Jr., aka “Ice Mike,” was taken into custody at the intersection of U.S. 49 and William Carey Parkway just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department said.
A 3-year-old, Yrhyness Turner, of Hattiesburg, who had been the subject of a missing/endangered child alert, was found safe inside the vehicle and was reunited with his mother a short time later.
Conley was charged with kidnapping, grand larceny auto, DUI-3rd offense and DUI-child endangerment.
